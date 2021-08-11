Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Power’ Creator Courtney Kemp Signs Overall Mega Deal With Netflix

By Dominic Patten
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umIXa_0bP0CDaf00

Power player Courtney Kemp has joined forces with Netflix .

The creator of the Starz franchise has inked a high eight-figure overall deal with the streamer to create new series and develop other projects for a global audience through her End of Episode banner. Baked into Kemp’s newly minted four-year agreement is the possibility of her compensation rising to nine-figures based on the success of the new projects.

Kemp previously had re-signed a three-year overall deal with Lionsgate in 2018, as Deadline exclusively reported at the time , after first joining with Starz in 2015.,

Kemp will remain an executive producer and involved creatively in the Power franchise, which currently includes three spinoffs of the mothership series on Starz. Production has almost wrapped on Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost , Season 1 of the renewed Power Book II: Raising Kanan , and on Season 1 of Power Book IV: Force

Still, the move from Lionsgate was a highly competitive one with numerous studios and outlets vying to strike a pact with the award-winning producer, I hear. Among the contenders, Lionsgate took their own swing at bat, but clearly came up short against the deep pockets and worldwide reach of Netflix. After a great eight-year run at Starz/Lionsgate working on Power and its offshoots, Kemp also had been looking for new creative opportunities at a new place, working with new people.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Netflix family, and to continue to develop the kind of entertainment that End of Episode is known for– diverse, multilingual, watercooler, social-media fueled series that pack a serious punch,” Kemp said today of her new deal and the Chris Selak-run shingle. “I am looking forward to working with Bela and her team, who really appreciate the voice and perspective that we bring to the table.”

In that vein, Netflix’s Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria was equally complimentary to the newest top tier multi-hyphenated talent to sign on with the streamer.

“Courtney is the real deal — a creative force and world-builder who makes great shows,” Bajaria said on Wednesday. “I really admire her clarity of vision and voice, and she has a great sense for what audiences want. Courtney has accomplished something really rare and extraordinary in television and we are thrilled to welcome her to Netflix.”

A journalist in a past life, Kemp made her bones writing for The Bernie Mac Show , Justice and the Robert King and Michelle King-created The Good Wife . In 2014, the Kemp created and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson EP’s Power debuted on Starz. The Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton and Joseph Sikora-led show of one of NYC’s biggest drug dealers trying to turn his business legit, quickly turned out to be the premium cabler’s biggest show, a distinction it maintained and grew over its six seasons that ended in 2019.

In no small part because of that success, Kemp’s re-upping of sorts with Starz-owner Lionsgate three years ago distinctly provided for a vast expansion of what has become known as the Powerverse. “For over 8 years, we have enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Courtney A. Kemp and we look forward to continuing that relationship across our multiple Power Universe series,” said Starz in a statement today.

Looking at this new deal, Kemp is now keeping company at Netflix with other mega dealers like Shonda Rhimes, Barack and Michell Obama’s Higher Ground, Ryan Murphy and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – which is some real power unto itself.

Kemp is represented by CAA and attorney Michael Gendler of Gendler & Kelly.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omari Hardwick
Person
Courtney A. Kemp
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Courtney Kemp
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Person
Naturi Naughton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#New Deal#British Royal Family#Starz Lionsgate#Justice#Jackson Ep#Nyc#Powerverse#Caa#Gendler Kelly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Dear White People’ Creator Justin Simien Inks Overall Deal With Paramount Television Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Dear White People creator Justin Simien is getting into business with Paramount Television Studios. The multi-hyphenate director, writer and producer has signed a three-year overall deal with the studio. Under the pact, he’ll develop premium television series aimed at various platforms via his Culture Machine production company. “During Dear White People’s incredible four season run, it’s been an honor to facilitate bold-by-design, inclusive-by-default storytelling that pushes for better, more nuanced representation on screen as well as in the writers room, the director’s chair and across all departments,”said Simien. “Backed by an enthusiastic dream team at Paramount Television Studios, I’m thrilled...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Rutherford Falls’ Co-Creator Sierra Teller Ornelas Extends Overall Deal With Universal TV

Sierra Teller Ornelas is staying with Universal Television. The co-creator, executive producer and writer of Peacock’s Rutherford Falls has extended her overall deal with the studio behind the series. Under the new pact, Ornelas will continue to develop new projects for UTV, a division of Universal Studio Group, to live on various platforms. “Sierra is an incredibly ambitious and passionate writer and producer who brings a sense of purpose and infectious comedic wit to everything she touches,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “From her time on Superstore to recently as co-creator of Rutherford Falls, she’s been terrific to work with,...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Hacks’ Co-Creator Jen Statsky Extends Overall Deal With Universal Television

Jen Statsky, co-creator of HBO Max’s Hacks, is staying in business with Universal Television. Statsky, who created the breakout comedy with Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs, has extended her deal with the NBCUniversal studio after first signing in 2019. It comes after the Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder-led comedy was renewed by the WarnerMedia-owned streamer for a second season and secured 15 Emmy nominations. Through the deal, Statsky will continue to develop shows for broadcast, cable and streaming. Prior to Hacks, Statsky was a co-executive producer on NBC’s The Good Place, worked on four seasons of Comedy Central’s Broad City, where she served...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Avi Issacharoff & Lior Raz’s Faraway Road Productions Re-Up Overall Deal With Netflix

Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz’s Faraway Road Productions have renewed their overall television deal with Netflix and will work with the streamer to develop and produce original programming. The re-upped deal extends the Fauda creators’ collaboration with Netflix. Issacharoff and Raz first worked with Netflix for Fauda, an acclaimed Israeli political thriller that debuted in 2015 and is currently in pre-production for Season 4. In 2017 Netflix then ordered two English-language drama projects from Issacharoff and Raz. The latest Netflix title from the creative duo is Hit & Run, which debuted on Friday, August 6. Starring Raz, Hit & Run follows a...
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Robert Rodriguez signs an overall deal with HBO

The filmmaker says of his two-year deal with HBO: “They have Latin executives, and they’re really into it. Two years gives us enough runway, but they also need product. And that’s the content creator’s dream, that you have partners that need and want content, and they want it to be diverse. This is the Gold Rush era, and it just feels amazing that it’s all happening now.”
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Courtney Kemp

Courtney Kemp’s face may not be familiar to you, but you’ve probably seen her name roll through the credits several times. Kemp has been in the entertainment industry for more than 15 years, but she is most well known for being the writer of the hit series Power and its spin-offs. Courtney’s creativity and dedication to her craft have earned her the respect of people all over the entertainment industry. Power may be what she’s most famous for now, but she has a lot of other things she wants to share with the world and she’s looking forward to adding to her resume in the years to come. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Courtney Kemp.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Auriel Rudnick Signs Overall Deal With Paramount Television Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Auriel Rudnick has signed a three-year overall deal with Paramount Television Studios, Variety has learned exclusively. “I am excited to bring the kind of stories to life that I believe have long wanted to be told, and I am especially excited to be doing this with the phenomenal team at Paramount Television Studios,” Rudnick said. “Their support and interest in telling these same stories has been incredible.” Rudnick began her career as an assistant on the Netflix series “On My Block” before moving up to staff writer.  Her other credits include Chernin Entertainment’s “Circe,” Paramount Television Studios and Hulu’s upcoming “The Devil in the White City,” and a to-be-announced FX show. She is currently a consulting producer on Paramount TV Studios’ “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.” She is also currently developing an original series with Chernin Entertainment. “We’ve loved working with Auriel and are thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with such a talented rising star,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount Plus original scripted series. Rudnick is represented by Kaplan/Perrone and attorney Mark Gochman.
MoviesPosted by
AFP

'South Park' creators sign latest streaming mega deal

"South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a massive deal Thursday to make 14 movies of their enduring satirical cartoon for streaming service Paramount+, as Hollywood's frenzied scramble for online content accelerates. While MTV Entertainment Studios -- which like Paramount+ is owned by parent corporation ViacomCBS -- did not release any financial figures, Bloomberg News put the deal at $900 million, which would make it one of the largest in television history. The Paramount+ streaming platform launched in March in a bid to compete in a crowded and content-hungry marketplace led by the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime. In a statement, MTV Entertainment's Chris McCarthy said developing new content with "tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+."
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Big Sky’: Janina Gavankar Joins ABC Drama As Series Regular For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Big Sky has set the first major new cast addition for Season 2. Janina Gavankar (Sleepy Hollow, The Mysteries of Laura) has joined the popular ABC drama series as a new series regular opposite returning leads Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick. In Season 2 of the David E. Kelley series based on the series of books by C.J. Box, when private detectives Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the...
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Gordon Ramsay Launches Studio Ramsay Global With Fox Entertainment As Part Of Mega-Overall Deal

Gordon Ramsay has cooked up a major deal with Fox Entertainment that will see the celebrity chef and broadcaster launch a new production company and sign a major overall deal. Ramsay and Fox have launched Studio Ramsay Global with the Rupert Murdoch-owned network funding the acquisition of 100% of Ramsay’s existing television business, Studio Ramsay, which was a partnership with All3Media. Deadline understands that the deal is in the nine-figure range and Fox beat out a number of networks and studios to secure the chef’s kitchen expertise. Fox Alternative Entertainment will serve as the production for the new company and it marks Fox’s...
TV & VideosBBC

South Park creators sign $900m deal to make seasons and movies

The creators of the South Park cartoons have signed a $900m (£646m) deal with US media giant ViacomCBS. The agreement will see Trey Parker and Matt Stone make new South Park episodes for the Comedy Central network. The pair are also set to create more than a dozen spinoff movies...
Pasadena, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Pose’ Star Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

Pose‘s Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez has signed with UTA. The actress, who was with Gersh, recently made history as the first transgender actress to be nominated for an Emmy in any lead acting category for her role as house mother Blanca in the FX drama from Steven Canals and Ryan Murphy. UTA will rep Rodriguez in all areas as she continues to grow her career in film, TV, theater and music, among other mediums. With Pose having wrapped its run earlier this year after three seasons, Rodriguez will next star opposite Maya Rudolph in Apple’s comedy series Loot. Her previous TV credits...
Celebritiesjournalistpr.com

Wesley Snipes Abusive Relationship With Halle Berry Explained, Read in Details

Halle Berry is a well-known American actress who has been dubbed “the sexiest woman” by several publications. Her dating life, on the other hand, was not all that exciting. Throughout her career, Berry has been in a number of partnerships. One of them was accused of being abusive by her. Halle is rumoured to be alluding to her romance with Wesley Snipes. Let’s have a look at the specifics.
WorldSoompi

Veteran Actress Kim Min Kyung Passes Away

Veteran actress Kim Min Kyung has passed away at the age of 61. On August 17, her agency, DaHong Entertainment, confirmed, “Kim Min Kyung passed away yesterday (August 16).” She is currently laid to rest at a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place on August 18. Born...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

‘Shortland Street’ actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman dead at 33

Actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, best known for his work on Shortland Street, has passed away. He was 33. The death of the New Zealand-born actor was confirmed by Queer Screen Australia, over the weekend. “Queer Screen was saddened to hear of the passing of actor, Frankie Mossman,” a Facebook post...

Comments / 0

Community Policy