According to reports, the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is in serious talks to replace Alex Trebek and fans of Burton aren't having it. During the final week of July, the former Reading Rainbow host Levar Burton, filled in as a guest host for Jeopardy!, the iconic game show. Even after overwhelming support from fans, on Wednesday (August 5) evening, it was announced that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards – not Burton – was in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to replace the late Alex Trebek.