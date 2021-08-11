Flynn O’Hara uniforms to offer extended hours for remainder of August
" It’s officially that time of the summer where Bronx children fill Flynn O’Hara uniforms in Westchester Square. "It feels good. It's good to see children out and about, smiles on their faces, wanting to have interactions with friends,” says one onlooker. With many children spending the previous school year learning remotely with no dress code, Flynn O’Hara uniforms district manager Anthony Algieri says they’re seeing customers they haven’t seen in years. "They don't even realize how big they've really gotten so we've been seeing a lot of customers coming in purchasing a lot of merchandise," says Algieri. The district manager offered tips to beat the shopping crowd, saying, "Try to know what your children need. Look at our website , it's got all the information for that school they're going to be attending.” News 12 is told the biggest piece of advice for parents is to shop sooner rather than later. By the end of August, store employees tend to find themselves serving between five and 600 families a day. "This the time to shop right now, we're well stocked and got lots of help,” says Algieri. “This is the time to shop." The uniform powerhouse has typically helped nearly 25,000 families. Some parents have concerns with sending their children back to school, but also believe the risk is worth the reward. "I'm a little nervous, but I feel it's a better experience for her to be in the classroom setting around the teachers because they get distracted easily at home,” says one parent. "
