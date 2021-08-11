The New Living Vehicle Micro Home Is an Off-Grid Dream Come True
The aluminum travel trailer is topped with solar panels and packed with flexible spaces that live larger than its 232 square feet. Designed by Santa Barbara–based Matthew and Joanna Hofmann, the 2022 Living Vehicle travel trailer is an eco-conscious adventurer's dream. "Our company is about getting off-grid and living your best life," Joanna says. "The 2022 model has a completely new energy system. The ability to capture natural energy from the sun and turn it into raw power that's stored in a large energy pack for use later is what makes Living Vehicle so capable."
