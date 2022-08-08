ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

How Much Do You Pay a Friend for Pet-Sitting and Other Household Favors When You’re Out of Town?

By Jennifer Taylor
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2X2Q_0bP0BtBc00

You’re beyond excited to be going on vacation , but you need someone to handle at least one of your responsibilities at home while you’re away. Thankfully, a friend or family member has agreed to watch your pet, water your plants or take your garbage out.

Modern Money Etiquette: Answering Thorny Questions About Tipping, Gifts and More
Find Out: Here’s Who To Pay During Your Vacation

This person is doing you a huge favor, so a simple “thank you” will not suffice. Contrary to what many people believe, you need to pay them for their time.

“When asking [a] family member or friends to help you out with your dog when you’re gone, we recommend offering to pay 60% to 70% of what a similar professional service would charge,” said Robert Bradley, founder of Superb Dog , a dog informational site. “This is because these payments are usually cash, and there’s also the ‘favor’ aspect to be taken into consideration.”

As for exactly how much this equates to, he said this will depend on your location and any extra care your pets require.

“For friends or family doing dog walking, $15 for a half-hour walk is fairly standard in large cities and $50-$70 for overnight stays with your pets are normal,” Bradley said. “If your pet has special needs like medications, multiple or complicated feedings, physical lifting, etc., you should pay more.”

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip for Service?

Since your pet is a living being, he emphasized the importance of making sure you can count on the person to feed, walk or medicate them.

“Try to imagine how your friend or family member would deal with a suddenly sick dog, for example, because that is always a possibility,” Bradley said. “So, if you doubt your nephew’s level of responsibility, find a professional service so you aren’t stressed out while away.”

When deciding how much you’ll pay the person, he said to include travel time — even if it’s just a few minutes — as this requires a commitment on their part.

“And no matter how nice your home is or how many cool amenities it has to offer, never think that they are a substitute for paying someone to provide services,” Bradley said. “A nice home theater may make the gig more desirable, but it won’t help pay your pet sitter’s bills.”

Other favors — i.e., stopping by to water your plants twice a week or taking the garbage out on Tuesdays — require significantly less effort, but that doesn’t mean you don’t need to pay the person for their time. You were concerned enough about the task to find someone to handle it in your absence, so it’s clearly important to you.

While there’s no hard-and-fast rule stating the exact amount you need to pay them, try to put yourself in their shoes. Consider all the factors surrounding the favor(s) — i.e., the time commitment and level of effort required — when deciding how much to give.

The person who agreed to help you did so out of kindness, so don’t take advantage of them. If they feel like you don’t appreciate their help, this could affect your relationship with them going forward, which is the last thing you want.

While you don’t need to pay a friend or family member as much as you would someone hired from the outside, offering fair compensation is the right thing to do. After all, showing mutual respect is a huge part of maintaining long-lasting relationships, so do your part to treat your loved ones well.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much Do You Pay a Friend for Pet-Sitting and Other Household Favors When You’re Out of Town?

Comments / 20

Wendy Case
08-28

Just got done pet sitting for friends who went on vacation. Happy I could help them out. Told them I would rather barter services then get paid. I also have a dog. Would be nice if they are able to watch my dog if I go on vacation. 🐾🐾❤️❤️

Reply
12
DOUBLE BUBBLE
10-03

I hire a gal and she stays here the whole time for 40 bucks a day. I buy her pizza and tell her she is welcome to anything in the house. Gives me peace of mind to know she is here.

Reply
9
me 88
08-28

My friend refuses payment… stating its a friend helping a friend. Gift cards to restaurants is a good thing.

Reply
20
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Travel Time
lovemeow.com

Stray Kitten is So Excited to Be in a House that She Starts 'Supervising' Everyone

A stray kitten was so excited to be in a house that she started "supervising" everyone. A tiny kitten was found wandering outside all alone in a residential area in Montreal, Canada. She was barely five weeks old without a mother and siblings in sight. A Good Samaritan spotted the kitten and noticed how hungry she was for food and attention.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
purewow.com

Why Do Dogs Lick You?

If you’ve ever said, “Oh, he’s kissing you!” as your pup enthusiastically licks someone, you’re not wrong. Dog licking is a sign of affection. However, if your pup focuses their licking exclusively on someone’s face, it could mean they’re subconsciously looking for a snack (we’ll explain this later). The slobbery practice of licking—like most canine habits—is instinctual. Sure, there are ways to curb it if it gets out of control, but it’s typically not a cause for concern. Read on so you can answer more thoroughly the next time someone asks, “Why do dogs lick you?”
ANIMALS
Mary Duncan

Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.
Lefty Graves

Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
179K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy