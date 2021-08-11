Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Why It’s Still Worth Refinancing Your Mortgage Now — Except in This Situation

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbvWJ_0bP0BrQA00

Refinancing has been a buzzword over the past year or so, as interest rates have fallen to all-time lows and millions of homeowners have taken advantage. However, market data suggests that there are still millions of American homeowners who haven’t budged with their mortgage or other high-cost debt. If you’re one of them, here are the two primary reasons why now might be the time to refinance your mortgage — along with one reason why you should simply stay put.

Take a Look: Here’s How Much Mortgage Rates Have Fluctuated Over the Past Decade
Helpful: Tips To Get Your Mortgage Payments as Low as Possible

Rates Are At/Near All-Time Lows

The primary reason why any homeowner would want to refinance their debt is to save money. In 2021, rates hit the lowest they had ever been, with fixed-rate 30-year mortgages bottoming out at 2.65% in the first week of January. As of early August 2021, rates are a bit above that level, at an APR of about 3.04%. Unless you took out a mortgage within the past year, it’s likely that you’re currently paying a higher rate. If you refinance to a lower-rate mortgage, your monthly payment will be smaller, and over the life of a typical 30-year mortgage, even a small reduction can add up to real savings.

Helpful: How Interest Rates Affect Your Wallet and the Bigger Economic Picture

Here’s a simple example: Imagine you have a $300,000 mortgage at 4.25%. Your monthly payments, before any add-ons like PMI or property taxes, would be about $1,476. After 30 years, the total cost of your mortgage would be $531,295. If you refinanced to a 2.85% mortgage instead, your monthly payments would drop to $1,241. Not only would you save $235 per month, but the total cost of your mortgage would drop to $446,642, a net savings of nearly $85,000.

See: Here’s How Much Debt Americans Will Have Due To the Coronavirus, by State

Rates Are Likely To Rise

No one can predict the short-term direction of interest rates, but it’s clear that at some point, rates are going to rise. Although mask mandates are returning in the wake of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the economy as a whole is already on the path to recovery. With the federal funds rate at a range of 0%-0.25% and mortgage rates near all-time lows, there isn’t much room left on the downside. It may not happen tomorrow or even before the end of 2021, but rates will likely be higher than what’s available now in the relatively near future.

Find Out: How Much Debt Americans Have at Every Age

Why You Might Want To Stay Put

If you refinanced recently, or if you already have a rate of about 3.5% or lower, you might not want to go to all the effort to refinance. While you might be able to snag a rate below 3%, once you factor in all the costs of refinancing it might not be worth your time. Remember that when you refinance a mortgage, you’re effectively taking out a new mortgage to pay off your old one. This means that you’ll still have closing costs to deal with on your new mortgage, and those can add up considerably. Sit down with a mortgage broker or do the math yourself to determine if refinancing your mortgage makes mathematical sense for you before you jump into a new mortgage just a few tenths of a percent below your current rate.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Aug. 11, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Why It’s Still Worth Refinancing Your Mortgage Now — Except in This Situation

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
43K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Refinancing#Interest Rates#American#Pmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Data
Related
Credits & Loansfox5atlanta.com

Where to find home loans for bad credit

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. You can buy a home even if...
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreased to 3.26 Percent

Based on the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 14 basis points from 3.40% of servicers' portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.26% as of August 8, 2021. According to MBA's estimate, 1.6 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
Real EstateMotley Fool

5 Factors That Affect Your Mortgage Rate

You may be surprised at some of the things that affect your mortgage interest costs. If you are applying for a mortgage loan, you'll want to shop around to find one offering the lowest interest rate and best terms. As you go into the process, it can be helpful to know some of the things that affect the interest rate you'll be charged.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Mortgage Forbearance Rates: Largest Drop in a Month

Mortgage forbearances decreased by 14 basis points from 3.40% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.26% as of Aug. 8, 2021, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey. That leaves an estimated 1.6 million homeowners in forbearance plans. – Fannie Mae...
Real EstateCNET

Energy-efficient mortgages: How they work, who is eligible -- and how to get approved

Climate change is here -- and it's not going away -- and governments across the globe are expanding financial incentives to reduce emissions. That extends to the US government, which has had an overlooked housing incentive in its back pocket -- offering some homeowners an energy-efficient mortgage option, which can help you finance efficiency improvements, save on utility bills and even increase how much home you can afford.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Share Of Mortgage Loans In Forbearance Declines

MBA Weekly Survey Finds 3.26% Of Servicers' Portfolio Volume In Forbearance, Down From 3.40%. The MBA’s latest Forbearance & Call Volume Survey estimates that 1.6 million homeowners are in forbearance plans. MBA's chief economist says the overall trend away from forbearance remains positive. The number of loans in forbearance nationwide...
Real EstateKOMO News

Good news for anyone planning to refinance their mortgage

The two mortgage giants, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have dropped a special fee put in place during the pandemic to cover expected losses—which turned out to be less than expected. The fee—50-basis points—was charged to lenders, but it was typically passed along to borrowers, driving up refinancing costs. According...
Real EstatePosted by
Money

The 30-Year Mortgage Rate Drops Below 3.3% | August 17, 2021

Interest rates are down once again with the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropping to 3.245%. Rates are 0.056 percentage points lower than yesterday’s 3.3%. All other loan types also have lower rates today, with adjustable-rate loans seeing the biggest decreases. Mortgage rates rolled back all of last...
Real EstateTelegraph

How to get the best mortgage deal in the lenders' rate war

The mortgage market is now super-charged, as lenders scramble for customers by pushing down rates to record lows. Homebuyers now have on average 21 days to apply for their preferred mortgage before the rate is cut to create a new deal, according to the data company Moneyfacts. That is nine...
Real Estatethebalance.com

What Is a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM)?

A Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) is a reverse mortgage insured by the government for homeowners ages 62 and older. A reverse mortgage allows people to get financing using the equity in their home as collateral. If you think this type of product could work for you, learn the requirements...
Real EstateKTEN.com

Mortgage Closing Process: 10 Steps to Expect

The mortgage closing process is the last thing you do when buying or refinancing a home. Once you complete closing, you officially own your home or start to enjoy the benefits of a refinance. There are a number of steps you can take to ensure your mortgage closing process is as smooth as possible, and avoid possible bumps in the road.
Real EstateMotley Fool

3 Things You Need to Know About Mortgage Pre-Approval

On the fence about getting pre-approved for a mortgage? Here are some things you need to know. There are certain steps it pays to take when you embark on a home search. You should spend some time interviewing real estate agents, make a wish list of the home features you're looking for, and get pre-approved for a mortgage. Some buyers, however, don't take that final step, either because they don't know about it or because they don't understand how it works. Here are a few things you should know about mortgage pre-approval.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

The 30-Year Mortgage Rate Ticks Down | August 16, 2021

Mortgage rates are lower today with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticking down to 3.3%, 0.01 percentage points lower than Friday. Rates for other types of fixed-rate loans were down across the board while adjustable-rate loans where either unchanged or higher. Borrowers who have a good credit score should be able...
Credits & LoansFOXBusiness

3-year personal loan interest rates fall to 30-day low

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Borrowers...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Fannie Mae just gave renters aspiring to home ownership a big boost

First time buyers who’ve always stayed current on their rent might have a better chance of securing a mortgage now. That’s because Fannie Mae is now allowing lenders to factor in an applicant’s rental payment history as part of the mortgage underwriting process for the first time. The move was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy