Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations set new record a 2nd consecutive day

Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a new all-time high Wednesday for the second day in a row, as case numbers continue to surge across the state with the highly contagious delta variant .

There are 665 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Oregon, including a record 172 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

OHA also reported 1,991 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths on Wednesday. This comes one day after the state reported more than 2,300 new cases , the largest daily increase Oregon has seen since the start of the pandemic.

Starting Friday, Aug. 13, all Oregonians age 5 and older will be required to wear masks in indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status, to slow the rate of infection stemming from the highly contagious delta variant, Gov. Kate Brown announced during a press conference Wednesday .

Hospitalizations

There are 665 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, 30 more than reported Tuesday. The state has reported 90 new hospitalizations in the past two days.

Of those hospitalized, 172 are in ICU beds, eight more than reported Tuesday.

Vaccinations

As of Wednesday, 2,338,390 Oregonians have completed a vaccine series and 2,530,218 have received at least one dose, OHA said.

The seven-day running average is now 5,404 doses per day.

Cases

Of the 1,991 new cases, Jackson County reported the most with 247, followed by Douglas County with 209 and Washington County with 199. Here are the counties that reported new cases:

Baker (25), Benton (12), Clackamas (143), Clatsop (40), Columbia (80), Coos (23), Crook (10), Curry (15), Deschutes (46), Douglas (209), Gilliam (2), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (247), Jefferson (8), Josephine (129), Klamath (8), Lane (144), Lincoln (24), Linn (38), Malheur (16), Marion (116), Morrow (21), Multnomah (157), Polk (48), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (121), Union (16), Wallowa (2), Wasco (18), Washington (199), Wheeler (3), and Yamhill (50).

Deaths