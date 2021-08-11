COVID-19, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Memory Loss: What We Know

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, a neurologic disorder that can lead to memory loss and impaired thinking skills and is responsible for more deaths than prostate and breast cancer combined. Over 6 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's, a number projected to reach 14 million people by the year 2060 — which means you probably know someone whose life is, or has been, affected by the disease. Red on to discover the #1 cause of Alzheimer's, according to science. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.