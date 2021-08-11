Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Memory Loss: What We Know

Healthline
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers are learning more about how COVID-19 may impact memory. People who have recovered from COVID-19 but presented with cognitive decline are more likely to be in poorer physical health and have low O2 saturation in their blood. COVID-19 may heighten the risk of developing Alzheimer’s, and COVID-19 can cause...

www.healthline.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Term Memory#Memory Loss#Disease#Covid 19#Oslo University Hospital#Covid#Aaic 2021#Alzheimer S Association#Amerindians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
Related
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthWTHI

Covid-19 linked to cognitive decline, acceleration of Alzheimer's-like symptoms, research finds

Covid-19 may be associated with cognitive decline and acceleration of Alzheimer's-like symptoms, researchers reported Thursday. Researchers with an international consortium looking to understand the long-term consequences of Covid-19 on the central nervous system are finding memory issues and biological markers similar to those seen in Alzheimer's disease patients. Both diseases have been marked by inflammation of the brain.
Diseases & TreatmentsMyStateline.com

Blood test could diagnose Alzheimer’s disease decades before symptoms develop, doctors say

(StudyFinds.org) – Alzheimer’s disease robs sufferers of their memory and families of loved ones well before they die. There is no cure, but prevention techniques can certainly help delay the onset and severity of symptoms. Now there may soon be a way for people genetically at risk to tackle the condition farther in advance than ever before. Scientists have developed a simple new blood test could diagnose Alzheimer’s disease decades before symptoms develop.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Independent

Alzheimer’s disease signs seen in Covid patients suffering neurological symptoms

Covid-19 may accelerate the onset of Alzheimer’s disease in patients who suffer neurological symptoms such as brain fog or loss of smell and taste, early research suggests.And coronavirus patients are more susceptible to long-term memory and thinking problems, a separate study has found.In the first case, scientists found higher levels of markers of Alzheimer’s disease, which causes dementia, in the blood of people who had suffered neurological complications after being infected with the virus.“These new data point to disturbing trends, showing Covid-19 infections leading to lasting cognitive impairment and even Alzheimer’s symptoms,” said Heather M Snyder, Alzheimer’s Association vice-president for...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about Crohn's disease and nutritional deficiencies

However, inflammation can be present in any part of the GI tract and through the entire thickness of the intestinal wall. Malabsorption can lead to deficiencies in essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, resulting in further health complications. Additionally, some symptoms of Crohn’s disease can lead to malnutrition:. Crohn’s disease...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Science

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, a neurologic disorder that can lead to memory loss and impaired thinking skills and is responsible for more deaths than prostate and breast cancer combined. Over 6 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's, a number projected to reach 14 million people by the year 2060 — which means you probably know someone whose life is, or has been, affected by the disease. Red on to discover the #1 cause of Alzheimer's, according to science. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Small changes in movement may predict Alzheimer’s disease

As people go about their daily activities, complex fluctuations in their movement occur without conscious thought. These fluctuations—known as fractal motor activity regulation (FMAR)—and their changes are not readily detectable to the naked eye, but FMAR patterns can be recorded using a wristwatch-like device known as an actigraph. In a...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Novel Alzheimer's disease amyloid β polymorph revealed

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurological condition leading to dementia that worsens with age as patients exhibit cognitive, memory, and psychological deficits. While current therapies focus on relieving these symptoms to some extent, AD does not have a definite prevention or cure, suggesting the need for continued efforts towards understanding the biology of the disease.
ScienceMedicalXpress

New insights into the formation of toxic protein clumps in Alzheimer's disease

Small aggregates of proteins known as Aβ oligomers are suspected as the main cause for the development of Alzheimer's disease. However, it is not yet clear where and under what conditions these toxic aggregates form. Researchers from Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf and Forschungszentrum Jülich, together with partners from the University and University Hospital Cologne, have now found that a slightly acidic milieu is conducive to this development. In this environment, the oligomers form around 8,000 times quicker than for a neutral pH, as the scientists write in the journal Nature Communications. Such a slightly decreased pH also can be found in certain substructures of nerve cells.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Phenotyping Alzheimer's disease with blood tests

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is characterized by brain protein aggregates of amyloid-β (Aβ) and phosphorylated tau (pTau) that become plaques and tangles, and dystrophic neurites surrounding the plaques, which are accompanied by downstream neurodegeneration. These protein changes can be used as biomarkers detected through positron emission tomography (PET) imaging and in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), allowing for ATN (amyloid, tau, and neurodegeneration) classification of patients. This phenotyping has become standard in AD clinical trials to overcome the high misclassification rate (20 to 30%) for clinical criteria and also enables enrollment of preclinical AD patients. The recent approval of the first disease-modifying anti-amyloid immunotherapy, aducanumab, for AD will generate a need for widely accessible and inexpensive biomarkers for ATN classification of patients with cognitive complaints. Technological advances have also overcome the challenges of measuring the extraordinarily low amounts of brain-derived proteins in blood samples, and recent studies indicate that AD blood tests may soon be possible.

Comments / 1

Community Policy