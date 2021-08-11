Ciara’s New Accessories Line is All About a Chic Backpack
Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter turned fashion mogul Ciara never does anything by half measures. Last year she and her husband, football player Russell Wilson decided to merge fashion and philanthropy with their launch of The House of LR&C, a retail concept focused on giving on giving back, and Human Nation, a sustainable streetwear line. Next on the docket for Ciara is Dare To Roam (DTR), a line of chic minimalist backpacks and accessories crafted from antimicrobial nylon.www.harpersbazaar.com
