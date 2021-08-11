Which Oklahoma Sooners were among the top 50 newcomers for 2021?

The Oklahoma Sooners raided the transfer portal prior to the 2021 season, more specifically the Tennessee Vols. On top of the new transfers, OU had a top 10 class in recruiting led by quarterback signee Caleb Williams.

A lot has been made about the moves from head coach Lincoln Riley and company. This team appears so close to challenging for the national championship with arguably their best team under the fifth-year head coach. Spencer Rattler and Nik Bonitto lead their loaded units in 2021.

By season’s end, the Sooners very well could be heading back to the College Football Playoffs for the fourth time under Riley. To do so they will likely need huge contributions from their newcomers. ESPN broke down the top 50 newcomers in college football (subscription required), Oklahoma contributed with five of the selections.

One of which, was an odd name to add.

No. 4: Kennedy Brooks, Running Back

Ty Russell/OU Athletics

This one was an odd selection for ESPN with Kennedy Brooks coming in at No. 4. He sat out the 2020 season due to opting out of the pandemic season. Brooks has back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2018 and 2019. He and the No. 5 guy on the list will be a handful for defenses in the Big 12.

No. 5: Eric Gray, Running Back

Ty Russell/OU Athletics

Gray has been widely viewed as one of the top acquisitions for a while now, his skill was on display during the spring game. While Gray and Brooks are a solid one-two punch at running back, he might be the bigger handful given his receiving prowess.

No. 7: Wanya Morris, Offensive Tackle

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wanya Morris is essentially replacing Adrian Ealy that left for the NFL. Morris locks down the left tackle spot, allowing Erik Swenson to move to right tackle. This gives Spencer Rattler plenty of comfortability in the pocket from his blindside.

No. 13: Key Lawrence, Defensive Back

(Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Key Lawrence is going to provide the depth that the secondary needs. With the three starting cornerbacks from a year ago all gone, they will need to find the group that fits best together on the field. Lawrence is raw but his athletic ability can’t be ignored at the safety position.

No. 46: Mario Williams, Wide Receiver

(Credit: OU Athletics)

Another year, another top wide receiver is coming to play for Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley. Williams has some of the best hands on the team, which is why many believe he could break out in 2021. It would very similar to how Marvin Mims took over for this group.

Former Sooner, Charles Rambo

Miami wide receivers Keyshawn Smith (5), Jacolby George (15) and Charleston Rambo (11) take part in NCAA college football practice Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

No longer in Norman, Oklahoma, Charleston Rambo looks to lead his new team in Miami. D’Eriq King will need some help if they expect to challenge North Carolina and Clemson in the ACC. Rambo might have been lost in the shuffle of all the receivers in Oklahoma. He should be in a good spot for the Hurricanes.