Vikings coach Mike Zimmer gives update on kicker situation, LT Christian Darrisaw

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Photo: Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP

The Vikings have a kicker competition this offseason and one of those players will get the first chance to impress in the preseason.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said that Greg Joseph will get the nod as the team’s kicker on Saturday against the Broncos, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

Joseph will be competing with Riley Patterson for the position this offseason. Joseph, a veteran, last played in an NFL game in 2019 when he was with the Titans. He made all of his extra points that year. He did not attempt a field goal.

Patterson is an undrafted free agent out of Memphis. The rookie was removed from the PUP list recently, so now the kicker competition should really ramp up.

Zimmer also added that rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw is probably out for Saturday’s game against the Broncos, Cronin reported. As of now, Rashod Hill appears to have the inside track at the left tackle spot. But Darrisaw can still, of course, catch up.

