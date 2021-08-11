Cancel
Not to Sound Like Your Mom, But Your Posture Could Use Some Help

By Abbie Mood
Yoga Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid we just catch you slouching at your keyboard? Or hunched over your phone? Bad posture strikes us all. If so, you’re certainly not alone. It’s estimated that 50 to 80% of Americans are concerned about lapsing into bad posture. While you may be able to easily correct your less-than-idyllic alignment now by simply standing straighter, this—like many things—becomes harder with age. Over time, your shoulders have a tendency to slump, your head tilts forward. All this misalignment can lead to low back pain.

