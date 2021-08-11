Rams Add Offensive Line Depth Via Waivers

Rams Claim OT Ryan Pope Via Waivers

After yesterday’s flurry of transactions and an open roster spot available, the Los Angeles Rams claimed offensive tackle Ryan Pope off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Pope was signed by Arizona on August 4, before eventually releasing him on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman has encountered a surplus of stops since his NFL career began as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State. Since 2019, he's had stints with the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Most recently in 2020, Pope was a part of the Packers' practice squad.

However, Pope has yet to gather his first NFL snap in a regular season game. In college, he started games as a sophomore and finished his senior year as a staple among the Aztecs' front five, earning second-team all-Mountain West honors.

As coach Sean McVay has already noted: significant starters and some reserves, will not play in the preseason games. The addition of Pope will offer depth at offensive tackle during the evaluation process of training camp and the preseason.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.