Getting back into shape after having a baby can be very challenging—a new study proves it. Researchers from the Martin Army Community Hospital in Georgia looked at how quickly 460 female soldiers regained their fitness after giving birth. They found that despite being very fit before giving birth, only 30 percent of participants were able to get the same score as they had pre-pregnancy on the US Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT) one year after giving birth. After three years, 75 percent of the women could match their pre-pregnancy score on the test. In particular, participants struggled with sit-ups after giving birth—likely due to the fact that the abdominal muscles become weaker following pregnancy. The women also struggled with a two-mile run, but tended to do better on the push-up portion of the test. Researchers write, “Based on these results it appears that chest, shoulder and upper arm strength is less likely to be adversely affected by pregnancy than is the core abdominal musculature.” (Daily Mail)