Rams Preseason: How They'll Utilize Quarterbacks

By Nicholas Cothrel
The Los Angeles Rams’ first preseason game is around the corner and head coach Sean McVay has been reluctant in recent years to play his starters. So that presents a question that will be at the forefront of a lot of discussions: how will he utilize his quarterbacks on Saturday against the Chargers?

McVay put his chips in the middle of the table this offseason to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford, so the assumption was he probably wouldn’t get too many looks until Week 1. McVay went on The Doug Gottlieb Show last week and addressed Stafford’s preseason availability.

“There is zero chance you will ever see Matthew Stafford take a snap in the preseason for the Rams as long as I’m the coach," McVay said. "That will never happen. He is not going to play. That’s why it’s important for us to try to get competitive ‘opps’ against some of these other teams in practice settings.

Understandably so given Stafford’s importance to his new team. He won't hit the field until the Rams open up against the Chicago Bears Week 1 on Sunday Night Football.

Additionally, backup quarterback John Wolford had his appendix removed on Friday, August 6, so he’ll need to be eased back into training camp. Following Tuesday's practice, McVay was direct in his response on whether or not he would eventually allow Wolford to take preseason snaps.

“No, he’s not playing this preseason," McVay said of Wolford. "I don’t anticipate that happening. There’s going to be a lot of guys that’ll get opportunities but there’s also going to be a lot of guys that will not be playing in this preseason. You guys get ready to make sure you're familiar with all of the guys on our roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apYUV_0bP0AFQX00

With Stafford and Wolford unavailable for preseason play, that leaves just Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges.

Perkins, 24, didn't take an NFL snap last season as a rookie. However, he does have 27 games of starting experience under his belt in college, where he led the Virginia Cavaliers to a top 25 national ranking in each of his two years starting and an appearance to the Orange Bowl.

Whereas Hodges has been a starter in the league for the Pittsburgh Steelers, in place of the injured Ben Roethlisberger. Hodges made six starts, going 3-3 in a starting role. He completed passes at a 62.5% clip, throwing five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Perkins and Hodges will both receive a steady dose of snaps in the preseason in an effort to stick around as the team's No.3 quarterback if need be.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest.

