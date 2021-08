Opera is an art form rooted in the classics and buoyed by furthering tradition. It was born of the Italian Renaissance, and many consider Jacopo Peri’s “Dafne” (1597) to be the first, though it was not necessarily called “opera” at the time. Most works of opera fall into two categories, opera seria, which catered to the sophistication of the upper classes, and opera buffa, comedic fare for the broader public. As it captivated European and later global audiences, opera also began to evolve, and its themes and subject matter reflected the sociopolitical changes that movements like the Enlightenment brought with them. But it seems like that evolution slowed in the 20th century.