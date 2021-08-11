Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Report: Private Mobile Wireless Networks Increasingly are 5G Based

By Joan Engebretson
telecompetitor.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough LTE is still used for most private wireless networks, 5G’s private wireless share is increasingly quickly, according to a new report from the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA). GSA tracks at least 370 companies around the world that have invested or are investing in private mobile networks. Just under...

www.telecompetitor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Networks#Mobile Network#Wireless Lan#Lte#Gsa#3gpp Lt 5 G#Gsm#At T#Lan Wan#Utilities#Cbrs#Deere And Company#Texas A M University#Virginia Tech Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesCNET

Google Fi, Mint Mobile, Visible: Which wireless networks do smaller providers use?

When it comes to picking a wireless provider there are plenty of options beyond AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. Your cable provider -- particularly if you have Altice, Comcast's Xfinity or Charter's Spectrum -- has likely tried to get you to move to their mobile service over the last year. You also have smaller players like Mint Mobile, Visible, Boost Mobile and others.
InternetPosted by
Reuters

Facebook, Amazon seek U.S. approval to operate undersea data cable

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) have asked the U.S. government for approval to operate a new undersea data cable between the Philippines and California after China Mobile (0941.HK) agreed to exit the plan, a government agency said Friday. The two companies told the...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

How Cloud Native Technology will Impact 5G Mobile Networks

CSPs understand today that they need more from cloud. Cloud must be rebuilt to cloud-native so that they can get business agility. The post How Cloud Native Technology will Impact 5G Mobile Networks appeared first on Radware Blog. *** This is a Security Bloggers Network syndicated blog from Radware Blog...
TechnologyNews Slashdot

Verizon Enlists AI in 5G Network Build-out

Well, sure. We have to have Toilet AI so we can differentiate between a #1 and a deuce. And analyze your diet and deduce fiber content. Because, well, reasons. i assume you meant "analyze your fiber content and deduce your diet". anyway, that would be a nice thing to have, if it works it could save lives and make pursuing a healthy lifestyle more informed and easier.
Softwarearxiv.org

Intelligent Sensing Scheduling for Mobile Target Tracking Wireless Sensor Networks

Edge computing has emerged as a prospective paradigm to meet ever-increasing computation demands in Mobile Target Tracking Wireless Sensor Networks (MTT-WSN). This paradigm can offload time-sensitive tasks to sink nodes to improve computing efficiency. Nevertheless, it is difficult to execute dynamic and critical tasks in the MTT-WSN network. Besides, the network cannot ensure consecutive tracking due to the limited energy. To address the problems, this paper proposes a new hierarchical target tracking structure based on Edge Intelligence (EI) technology. The structure integrates the computing resource of both mobile nodes and edge servers to provide efficient computation capability for real-time target tracking. Based on the proposed structure, we formulate an energy optimization model with the constrains of system execution latency and trajectory prediction accuracy. Moreover, we propose a long-term dynamic resource allocation algorithm to obtain the optimal resource allocation solution for the ac- curate and consecutive tracking. Simulation results demonstrate that our algorithm outperforms the deep Q-learning over 14.5% in terms of system energy consumption. It can also obtain a significant enhancement in tracking accuracy compared with the non-cooperative scheme.
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Juniper Networks joins Softbank 5G Consortium to accelerate the adoption of 5G solutions

Juniper Networks announced that it has joined the Softbank 5G Consortium established by Softbank Corp. as a founding member, having been named as a 5G-related partner. As long-time partners, Juniper Networks and Softbank have journeyed and grown together over the years into the 5G era. In particular, Juniper’s automated and secure IP networking solutions, including its flagship MX Series Universal Routing Platforms, play a crucial role in the development of Softbank’s 5G infrastructure. This solution offers strong scalability, reliability and flexibility, which are all key to Softbank’s 5G networking demands and requirements such as Network Slicing with SRv6.
HealthPosted by
pymnts

Blazing 5G Network Connectivity Is Powering A Wave Of Telehealth Innovation

Healthcare is transforming before our very eyes. Trends such as telehealth, Internet of Things (IoT)-based medical devices and remote surgery that makes use of state-of-the-art imaging equipment have put medicine at the cusp of innovation, and it’s all thanks to one breakthrough — 5G connectivity. So-called telemedicine has existed for...
TechnologyWebProNews

Ericsson Awarded Smaller Share of 5G Network Market

Ericsson has been warning the ongoing sanctions against Huawei could impact its own business in China, and that appears to be happening. Huawei has been under pressure around the world, with multiple countries banning the telecom equipment maker from participating in their 5G networks over security concerns. Ericsson has warned it could suffer retaliation.
EducationWKBW-TV

T-Mobile 5G Across America home internet

Today more Americans than ever before rely on their home internet for work, access to education and the ability to connect with family and friends. Jon Freier, executive vice president T-Mobile consumer groups says, the sad reality is that access to broadband remains extremely limited in the United States especially in smaller markets and rural areas which is the backbone of this country, and these communities have been underserved for decades. They recently launched a new service, a new product called T-Mobile Home Internet. He says the T-Mobile home internet service uses the same exact 5G network that our smart phones work off of. It works like any other broadband service but instead of connecting through a cable in your home, it connects wirelessly through a modem and it is known as fixed wireless internet. He says it is bringing a new option to millions of Americans who previously haven’t had a choice for reliable or even affordable home internet and with fixed wireless, there is no need for wiring or installation, and it is simple. Jon says there is a dedicated team that you can call if you have any questions, it’s incredibly fast, it can support multiple devices throughout the entire family. You can stream your favorite movie, take Zoom calls from the remote office and even your kids can do their homework online and they can all do it at the same time.
arxiv.org

Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface-Assisted mmWave multi-UAV Wireless Cellular Networks

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have brought a lot of flexibility in the network deployment. However, UAVs suffer from the high mobility and instability. To improve the capacity and reliability of the UAV networks, millimeter-wave (mmWave) and reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RISs) can be used in the system. In this paper, we consider an RIS-assisted mmWave UAV wireless cellular network, where UAVs serve several users with the help of multiple RISs. We jointly optimize the deployment, user scheduling, beamforming vector, and RIS phases to maximize the sum-rate, with the constraints of the minimum rate, the UAV movement, the analog beamforming, and the RIS phases. To solve this complex problem, we use an iterative method, in which when we optimize one variable, we fix the other three variables. When optimizing the deployment, we find the optimal position for the UAV by a sphere search. Then, we formulate a mixed-integer non-linear problem (MINLP) to find the best scheduling. A spatial branch-and-bound (sBnB) method is used to solve the MINLP. When Optimizing the beamforming vector and the RIS phases, we propose an iterative algorithm that relies on the equivalence between the maximization of the sum-rate and the minimization of the summation of weighted mean-square errors (sum-WMMSE). The majority-minimization method is used to deal with the constant-modulus constraints for the analog beamforming and RIS phases. The proposed joint optimization offers significant advantages over the system without beamforming and RIS phase optimization and the system without deployment optimization. In addition, the RIS can compensate for the loss of throughput due to the blockage, especially in low flight altitudes.
Softwareeverythingrf.com

Fujitsu and HFR Networks Introduce Smart xHaul for 5G Transport

Fujitsu Network Communications and HFR Networks have introduced new and enhanced Smart xHaul solutions for versatile, cost-efficient, scalable 5G network transport. Enhancements include new innovative optics for the M6424 time-sensitive networking (TSN) aggregation and transport switch — which is in use with a Tier 1 U.S. service provider as the lead customer — and the new M6208E TSN switch for hardened environments.
Technologynny360.com

Dish to launch 5G service and reboot Boost Mobile

Dish Network Corp., which has bet more than $20 billion to challenge the giants of the mobile-phone industry, is ready to flip the switch on a superfast wireless service — and its own future. The satellite-TV provider, pivoting to wireless as the pay-television industry shrivels, plans a one-two punch in...
Softwarethefastmode.com

Automated Management Software: What 5G Private Networks Need to Succeed Featured

Manufacturing facilities where all processes are connected and automated with zero-latency? Warehouses and logistics centers where orders are automatically fulfilled and dispatched as they come in? Both of these and much more are part of the 5G communications revolution. 5G will provide the speed, robustness and near-zero latency powering the networks that will make possible the super-fast and accurate communications that these use cases require.
Technologyarxiv.org

Industrial Digital Twins at the Nexus of NextG Wireless Networks and Computational Intelligence: A Survey

By amalgamating recent communication and control technologies, computing and data analytics techniques, and modular manufacturing, Industry~4.0 promotes integrating cyber-physical worlds through cyber-physical systems (CPS) and digital twin (DT) for monitoring, optimization, and prognostics of industrial processes. A DT is an emerging but conceptually different construct than CPS. Like CPS, DT relies on communication to create a highly-consistent, synchronized digital mirror image of the objects or physical processes. DT, in addition, uses built-in models on this precise image to simulate, analyze, predict, and optimize their real-time operation using feedback. DT is rapidly diffusing in the industries with recent advances in the industrial Internet of things (IIoT), edge and cloud computing, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and advanced data analytics. However, the existing literature lacks in identifying and discussing the role and requirements of these technologies in DT-enabled industries from the communication and computing perspective. In this article, we first present the functional aspects, appeal, and innovative use of DT in smart industries. Then, we elaborate on this perspective by systematically reviewing and reflecting on recent research in next-generation (NextG) wireless technologies (e.g., 5G and beyond networks), various tools (e.g., age of information, federated learning, data analytics), and other promising trends in networked computing (e.g., edge and cloud computing). Moreover, we discuss the DT deployment strategies at different industrial communication layers to meet the monitoring and control requirements of industrial applications. We also outline several key reflections and future research challenges and directions to facilitate industrial DT's adoption.
Technologytelecoms.com

NTT unveils “global” private 5G network

Japanese telecoms group offers cross-border 5G network-as-a-service platform but keeps schtum on ecosystem partners. Japan’s NTT claimed, somewhat ambitiously, that it had launched the first “globally available” private LTE/5G network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform. International might be a more accurate description of coverage – the last time Telecoms.com looked 5G coverage was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy