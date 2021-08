Foo Fighters have announced a string of stadium shows for the United Kingdom next summer. The pre-sale for all shows begins this Wednesday, 18th of August at 10am BST and the Public on sale begins on Friday, 20th of August at 9am BST. Direct support on these arena show will come from St. Vincent, Loose Articles, Shame, Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk at assorted shows. The band will perform a sold-out show tonight on Anchorage, Alaska. The band released their new album Medicine At Midnight, this spring.