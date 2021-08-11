Cancel
Macomb commissioner’s critique of Asian Barbie doll draws national attention

By Jameson Cook
Macomb Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacomb County Commissioner Mai Xiong’s criticism of Mattel for its poor depiction of an Asian Barbie doll has garnered national attention. Xiong, who is Hmong-American, tweeted Sunday: “I won’t be buying Barbie dolls for my two girls. No representation whatsoever.”. In the same tweet she makes reference Sunis Lee, who...

