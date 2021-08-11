Azriel Gonzalez goes on loan to FC Edmonton

I'll preface this post by acknowledging none of us know just where things are in the hiring process for Gonzo with ATL. With that said, it looks like a job offer may well be in sight as they're kind of stuck half-in and half-out right now and if they have any legitimate hopes of salvaging some respectability this season let alone gaining traction for next year they'll probably look to fill that HC spot very soon. Given the "intentional" decision to not have GP on the sideline last night against Tigres a change is probably more likely than not and all credit to him and our FO for providing the opportunity and creating an environment where he could have the success he's had up to now.