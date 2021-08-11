Cancel
Azriel Gonzalez goes on loan to FC Edmonton

By Tim Foss
sounderatheart.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTacoma Defiance have added another player to the now growing contingent of players from within the Seattle Sounders organization out on loan. Azriel Gonzalez joins Sota Kitahara, currently loaned to FC Pinzgau Saalfelden of the Austrian third division, as those loaned out by Tacoma Defiance. Gonzalez has been loaned to FC Edmonton for the remainder of 2021 where he will hope to see more of the field than he has so far this season with Tacoma. Sounders first-teamers Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (Pinzgau), Shandon Hopeau (San Antonio FC) and Trey Muse (San Diego Loyal) are also out on loan.

