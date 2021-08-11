Cancel
Cryptocurrency heist hacker returns $260m in funds

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hacker behind one of the largest cryptocurrency heists to date has returned almost half of the $600m (£433m) stolen assets. On Tuesday, the firm affected, Poly Network wrote a letter on Twitter, asking the individual to get in touch "to work out a solution". The hacker then posted messages...

Tom Robinson
