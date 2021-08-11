Cancel
Nevada State

Jay Norvell explains why Nevada went so heavily after transfers this offseason

By Chris Murray
nevadasportsnet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransfers have been all the rage in college basketball for more than a decade, but it's become a more prominent method of building college football teams in recent years. While Nevada has a lost a number of talented players to transfer since head coach Jay Norvell was hired in 2017, including James Butler (Iowa), McLane Mannix (Texas Tech) and Nephi Sewell (Utah) to Power 5 schools, he's decided to strike back this season by adding the largest class of Division I transfers in one summer in program history.

