Jay Norvell explains why Nevada went so heavily after transfers this offseason

Might the 2021 college football season be the final rodeo in the Big 12 for both the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns? The two staples of the conference have stated that their looming move to the SEC will occur until after their media rights deals with the Big 12 are up in 2025, but both could leave sooner should they choose to pay exit fees or the Big 12 dissolves before that time. And if anything is certain for both Oklahoma and Texas, the two teams can expect to hear plenty from opposing fans this fall when the teams hit the road.