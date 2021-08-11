CMI Media Group and Compas Hire Oleg Korenfeld as Chief Technology Officer
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. With a focus on how technology and vision can bring transformational innovation, CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP) and Compas, a NMSDC certified diverse supplier, today announce the appointment of Oleg Korenfeld as Chief Technology Officer. His appointment will help the companies and their clients continue the momentum of decades of disruptive innovation in media as well as implementation of tech best practices on a global scale.www.chron.com
