Healthcare Hospitality Network (HHN) Announces Unprecedented Partnership with Arreva, Global Thought Leader in All-in-One, Digital Fundraising, Donor Relationship Management, Auction & Event Software, and Healthcare Hospitality Applications

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital played host to 15 interns during this year’s Summer Youth Experience Program. Throughout the five-week program, interns gained valuable workplace experience and skills in a variety of settings throughout the hospital — from shadowing nurses, to working in engineering, to helping with administrative operations. This once-in-a-lifetime experience has given this group of teens a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at all of the many roles that go into putting patients first. The program consists of teenagers who have at least one parent employed by NewYork-Presbyterian.