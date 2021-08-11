A Tour of the Middle of Nowhere: Welcome to Last Chance, Colorado
If you have ever been in the "middle of nowhere" it's quite possible you were passing through the tiny town of Last Chance, Colorado. Last Chance is an unincorporated town in northeastern Colorado and it literally feels like the middle of nowhere, because you are so far from anything. You won't find a store, bar, gas station, or stoplight - although there is a flashing red light on the four-way stop signs at the one intersection in town.95rockfm.com
