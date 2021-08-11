Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Vehicle fire causes traffic issues during Rush Hour at I-25 and Cimarron in Colorado Springs on Wednesday

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A vehicle fire was causing issues during Rush Hour on Wednesday in Colorado Springs. Heavy smoke could be seen at about 5:20 p.m. in the area of I-25 and Cimarron (Highway 24). The northbound entrance ramp from Cimarron was closed at the time. The fire was extinguished by 5:40 p.m. but the ramp was still closed. No one was injured in the incident.

www.kktv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
City
Cimarron, CO
City
Rush, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#Rush Hour#Kktv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

(CNN) — New Zealand's first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant -- and genome sequencing shows that it's linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

Former translator for US forces in Afghanistan says, "I feel like we were abandoned" Sam used to be an Afghan interpreter for the US military. He helped American troops because he thought it would help his home country and because he was promised protection. Though Sam is now an American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy