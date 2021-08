Global investors bet on China’s rental property amid shifting political winds

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Listing shares on the New York Stock Exchange may carry prestige, but state-owned Chinese companies may offer better value in a new home. China Telecom (0728.HK) is one of four such groups officially booted from the Big Board in May, months after the Trump administration deemed they had military ties. Now it’s turning to Shanghai’s bourse with the largest share sale globally of the year.