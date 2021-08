The NFL will allow TV networks to sell up to six ad spots per game to sportsbooks this season, a dramatic turnaround for a league that was the last to open the category to sponsors. Games can include one spot per quarter, plus one in pregame and one at halftime. Sold by Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, they are open only to the three sportsbooks that are official league sponsors and a second tier of operators that will sign on as “approved sportsbook operators.” Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel and DraftKings are the NFL sponsors in the category. FoxBet, BetMGM, PointsBet and WynnBet are the first four approved operators.