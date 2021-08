Workers’ wages have surged higher following the reopening of the economy amid fears over the impact of inflation.The latest labour market figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that total earnings, including bonuses, rose by 8.8% for the three months to June against the same period last year.Meanwhile, earnings excluding bonuses were up 7.4% for the period, in line with analyst predictions.Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey recently highlighted wage increases as one factor that could lead to longer-term inflation rises, although he suggested hikes could subdue as the pandemic comes to an end.At his annual Mansion House...