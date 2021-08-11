Abilene mom, 36, fighting for life at Chicago hospital needs double-lung transplant after COVID diagnosis

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Lindsey Phelps was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 25. Since then she’s been flown to two different hospitals in two different states, undergone heavy sedation, and a tracheostomy. She still needs a double-lung transplant for a chance at a normal life, of which she still has much left to live. The mother of two young boys is only 36 years old.