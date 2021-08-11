Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Alamos County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Los Alamos by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Los Alamos The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Los Alamos County in north central New Mexico East Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to nearly stationary thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jemez Springs, Jemez State Monument, Fenton Lake State Park, Canones in Rio Arriba County, Ponderosa and Canon.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Alamos County, NM
City
Ponderosa, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Jemez Springs, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#14 25 00#17 30 00#Doppler#Jemez State Monument#Canones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Posted by
NBC News

Video shows Louisiana trooper beating Black motorist with flashlight

A white Louisiana State Police trooper, who resigned after being accused of simple battery in two separate incidents, also repeatedly struck a Black man with a flashlight during a 2019 traffic stop, resulting in the man suffering several broken bones. Body camera footage shows former trooper Jacob Brown arriving at...
Posted by
NBC News

Death sentence upheld for man who killed 9 in South Carolina church shooting

A federal appeals court Wednesday upheld a death sentence for 27-year-old Dylann Roof, the white man convicted in the mass shooting of Black members of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Roof had appealed his sentence to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth District,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy