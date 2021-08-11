Special Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Pike A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Pike County through 645 PM CDT At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Troy Municipal Airport, or near Troy, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Troy, Goshen, Troy Municipal Airport, Ansley and Orion. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH