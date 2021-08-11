Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pike County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Pike A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Pike County through 645 PM CDT At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Troy Municipal Airport, or near Troy, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Troy, Goshen, Troy Municipal Airport, Ansley and Orion. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pike County, AL
City
Goshen, AL
City
Troy, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Ansley#Orion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

(CNN) — New Zealand's first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant -- and genome sequencing shows that it's linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

Former translator for US forces in Afghanistan says, "I feel like we were abandoned" Sam used to be an Afghan interpreter for the US military. He helped American troops because he thought it would help his home country and because he was promised protection. Though Sam is now an American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy