Flood Advisory issued for Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Los Alamos County in north central New Mexico East Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to nearly stationary thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jemez Springs, Jemez State Monument, Fenton Lake State Park, Canones in Rio Arriba County, Ponderosa and Canon.