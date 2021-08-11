Cancel
Harris County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Harris, Muscogee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harris; Muscogee A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN MUSCOGEE AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARRIS COUNTIES THROUGH 800 PM EDT At 722 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Green Island Hills, or near Columbus. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Columbus, Bibb City, Highland Park, Laurel Hills, Green Island Hills, Columbus Metropolitan Airport, Rose Hill and Fortson. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

