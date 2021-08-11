Cancel
Moore County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Moore, Sherman by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Moore; Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SHERMAN AND NORTHWESTERN MOORE COUNTIES At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cactus, or 11 miles north of Dumas, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Cactus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

