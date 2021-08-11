Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Houston The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Houston County in central Georgia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 717 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elberta, or 13 miles south of Macon, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Warner Robins, Centerville, Robins Air Force Base and Elberta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH