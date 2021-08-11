Cancel
Monroe County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Noble by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio. Target Area: Monroe; Noble Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Monroe, southern Noble and northwestern Wetzel Counties through 745 PM EDT At 715 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Woodsfield to 11 miles east of Caldwell to near Beverly. Movement was east southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Martinsville, Woodsfield, Paden City, Dudley, Sardis, Summerfield, Lewisville, Dexter City, Fly, Antioch, Stafford, and Graysville. This includes Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 18 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

