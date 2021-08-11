Cancel
Luna County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Luna by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 17:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Luna The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 523 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hermanas, Carzalia Valley and Camp Ramsey. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

