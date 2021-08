Lets be a little positive on this Friday. Phillies are in first place. Eagles just got done their first preseason game (1-0 in the Sirianni era) the Union just finished up their first run in the Concacaf tournament. Sixers rookies and second year guys are balling out in the Vegas Summer League. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Philadelphia sports (despite what Twitter says). So lets take a look at some athletes who could be in for a big year!