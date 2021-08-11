Cancel
Economy

Alexandria Beautification Commission Announces Special 2021 Commercial Award Winners

Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, Virginia
Winners were chosen for demonstrating business resilience while providing a wonderful customer experience by creatively embracing their outdoor environment during unprecedented times.

Nominations were comprised of feedback from the community and Commission members who toured the City looking for candidates who represent the best of beautification by bringing the indoors outdoors in Alexandria during COVID-19.

Mayor Justin Wilson and Councilman Canek Aguirre presented the owners of Tequila + Taco and Sweet Fire Donnas with their award on Friday, August 6.

Winner

  • Tequila + Taco and Sweet Fire Donnas (Carlyle)

Honorable Mentions

  • Cheesetique (Del Ray)
  • Fontaine Caffe & Creperie (Old Town)
  • Ramparts Tavern & Grill (North Ridge)
  • Silver Diner (West End)

The Beautification Commission represents citizens' values in City beautification matters and coordinates projects to encourage and achieve beautification. The Commission sponsors the Alexandria Beautification Commission Awards each year. For additional information, visit alexandriava.gov/Beautification.

