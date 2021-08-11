Cancel
Saint Louis Park, MN

Mildred Jacobson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Jacobson, Mildred Age 94, of Saint Louis Park, passed away on August 11, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, William and Sarah Plotke; sister, Esther Abramson; brother, Harry Plotke; and daughter, Linda Jacobson. Survived by husband, Marvin Jacobson; daughters, Wendy Marks and Cathy (Rick) Mogelson; grandchildren, Edward Marks, Sarah Mogelson and Hallie Mogelson; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Graveside service 11:00 am on FRIDAY, August 13th, at CHESED SHEL EMES CEMETERY, 1600 Christie Place, St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Jewish War Veterans or Ronald McDonald House Charities. SHIVA 7:00 pm on Sunday at Temple of Aaron Synagogue, 616 South Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 hodroffepstein.com.

