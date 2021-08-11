Cancel
Celebrities

Wait, What?! Is Tyler Cameron In The Running To Be The Next 'Bachelor'?

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 6 days ago
Now that Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette reached its dramatic conclusion, fans are looking forward to The Bachelor. Fans expect that a new season will debut in early 2022. Speculation about who will be the lead has been a hot topic throughout Katie Thurston’s season. One contestant even got the boot after admitting he had thought about being on the Bachelor. However, a new rumor suggests Tyler Cameron could be shoo-in as the next Bachelor.

www.tvshowsace.com

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

