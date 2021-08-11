Justin Gaethje wants to rematch Dustin Poirier after he breaks Michael Chandler at UFC 268

Conor McGregor has quoted Mike Tyson to take a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov trashing him on the Hotboxing comment. “I wanna eat his children!!! When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife ? Mother? How bout [sic] you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 [sic] you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time.” Tyson said the ‘children’ line in the past, saying he wanted to eat Lennox Lewis’ children. Conor later deleted the tweet.