Justin Gaethje wants to rematch Dustin Poirier after he breaks Michael Chandler at UFC 268
Justin Gaethje is hoping to earn a rematch with Dustin Poirier after he beats Michael Chandler at UFC 268. Gaethje is set to return to the Octagon in November in a highly-anticipated fight against Chandler. The winner of the fight will likely be in line for a title shot. For “The Highlight” he believes Poirier will KO Charles Oliveira to become the new champ and after he beats “Iron” it will set up their rematch.www.bjpenn.com
Comments / 0