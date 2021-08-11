Cancel
UFC

Justin Gaethje wants to rematch Dustin Poirier after he breaks Michael Chandler at UFC 268

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Justin Gaethje is hoping to earn a rematch with Dustin Poirier after he beats Michael Chandler at UFC 268. Gaethje is set to return to the Octagon in November in a highly-anticipated fight against Chandler. The winner of the fight will likely be in line for a title shot. For “The Highlight” he believes Poirier will KO Charles Oliveira to become the new champ and after he beats “Iron” it will set up their rematch.

Hilo, HI
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

