Wayne C. Qualley

Qualley, Wayne C. age 81 of Apple Valley, MN passed away at his home August 10, 2021. Wayne was born in Fargo, ND and grew up on the farm near Horace, ND. He was a 1962 graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. Wayne married Deanna Dahl, from Frazer, MT on June 30, 1962 in Wolf Point, MT. He worked for Control Data, Great Plains Software, and Microsoft for 45+ years before his retirement. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Deanna; children, Denise (Chris) Melander, and John (Val) Qualley; 5 grandchildren; Chase, Esme, Matthew (Maddie), Andrew, and Kaitlyn; brother, Lynn Qualley, also by other family and friends. Funeral Service will be held 1 PM Tuesday August 17, 2021 at the White Funeral Home Chapel, 12804 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville (952-894-5080) with visitation starting at 11 AM. Private Interment. Condolences: whitefuneralhomes.com.