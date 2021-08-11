The Suicide Squad Composer John Murphy Breaks Down His Bombastic DC Comics Score

Last weekend saw the release of The Suicide Squad, the newest and one of the most buzzed-about films in the DC Extended Universe. The film, which spotlights an eclectic roster of DC Comics villains and antiheroes on a violent trip to the island nation of Corto Maltese, boasts an all-star cast and crew, who worked both in front of and behind the scenes to bring the blockbuster to life. Among them is composer John Murphy, who crafted the saga's unique, punk rock score. Murphy is no stranger to composing memorable film scores, including 28 Days Later, Sunshine, and Kick-Ass. But with The Suicide Squad, Murphy's talents are being presented to a whole new audience, many of whom have already taken to social media to share their love for some of his compositions.