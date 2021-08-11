Church event

This is a list of upcoming church meetings, socials and other events that we run one time free. The deadline is 10 a.m. Monday; call 812-738-2211. Old Capitol United Methodist Church will have its Jonah fish fry Saturday, Aug. 21, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost will be $10 per meal. Menu will include fish, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, slaw and dessert. Dine-in is planned (subject to change due to COVID-19) as is a drive-thru option. Proceeds will benefit missions. The church is located at 141 S. Heidelberg Road SW, Corydon.