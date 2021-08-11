ADUs, military surplus for SCPD and an interim city manager: 3 takeaways from Tuesday’s city council meeting
Missed Tuesday night’s Santa Cruz City Council meeting? Here’s a quick look at some of the key decisions:. The council unanimously approved a deal between the City of Santa Cruz and the California Coastal Commission on parking spaces for accessory dwelling units, better known as ADUs or in-law units. The city wanted to eliminate a requirement of one off-street parking spot for each bedroom of ADU units located in the coastal zone — something the commission, which has veto power over such changes within that zone, nixed.lookout.co
Comments / 0