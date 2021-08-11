Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

ADUs, military surplus for SCPD and an interim city manager: 3 takeaways from Tuesday’s city council meeting

lookout.co
 6 days ago

Missed Tuesday night’s Santa Cruz City Council meeting? Here’s a quick look at some of the key decisions:. The council unanimously approved a deal between the City of Santa Cruz and the California Coastal Commission on parking spaces for accessory dwelling units, better known as ADUs or in-law units. The city wanted to eliminate a requirement of one off-street parking spot for each bedroom of ADU units located in the coastal zone — something the commission, which has veto power over such changes within that zone, nixed.

lookout.co

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adus#Military Surplus#Street Parking#Scpd#City Council#Adu#The Coastal Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
KTLO

Norfork City Council meets Tuesday night

The Norfork City Council will meet Tuesday night at 6:30 at City Hall. Items on the agenda include audits of the city’s water/sewer accounts and opening a bank account to hold the city’s American Recovery Plan Act funds.
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

Council Approves City Manager contract

MANISTEE—The City Council unanimously approved the employment agreement for William Gambill for the position of City Manager at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Interim City Manager and CFO, Ed Bradford said that Gambill is expected to start the job on Sept.13. Bradford also said he inserted two weeks vacation time into the contract, which would be more than if it was prorated because his wife is expecting a child, and Bradford expects that Gambill will take time off between his start time and the end of the year. More coverage on the council meeting can be found on the News Advocate website on Wednesday.
Pleasantville, IAkniakrls.com

Pleasantville City Council Meets Today

The Pleasantville City Council will meet in regular session today. They will consider the adoption of a community development and housing needs assessment. The council will set a public hearing date for a proposal to enter into a water revenue loan and disbursement agreement, as well as to review an application for a state revolving fund loan. They will consider a parking ordinance on Linden Street, appoint a new Planning & Zoning Commission member, and consider an air conditioning bid for Memorial Hall, among other items.
Malta, MTphillipscountynews.com

City Council meeting update

The Malta City Council met on Tuesday, August 10, for their regular bi-weekly meeting. The council passed resolution 1302 to authorize the submission of the MCEP Infrastructure Planning Grant application and resolution 1303, calling for a general election. They also passed the ok for out-of-city garbage pick-ups for two places that are already on a route and would not be out of the way.
Memphis, TNchoose901.com

Memphis City Council: Legislative Research Analyst

The Memphis City Council is currently seeking qualified candidates for a Legislative Research Analyst position. Selection Process: Applications shall be submitted no later than Friday, September 3, 2021 at 12:00 noon. A background check will be performed and references will be contacted. You are responsible for documenting that you meet...
Frontenac, KSMorning Sun

Five things to know from this week's Frontenac City Council meeting

Jerry Mitchell, CPA, called into the meeting via Zoom to review the city’s 2020 audit report with the council. The council approved putting “no parking” signs on the east side of Dittman Street between Leighton and McKinley. The councilmembers had a 15-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel matters related...
Manistee, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Manistee City Council to discuss contract for manager position Tuesday

MANISTEE — The Manistee City Council is expected to consider an employment agreement with William Gambill, who was given a conditional offer of employment for the city manager position last month. According to the language of the memo, the agreement holds the following conditions within the offer for Gambill:. •...
Charles City, IA951thebull.com

Public Hearing on Clearwell Project at Tonight’s Charles City Council Meeting

Securing grant funding for expansion of Charles City’s drinking water plant is the focus of a public hearing during tonight’s regular City Council meeting. The “clearwell” on the city’s north side currently has a capacity of 500,000 gallons of water. The City would like to increase that to 1.5 million gallons with the help of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of $600,000. The Northeast Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) is writing the city’s grant application, a process that includes the public hearing. The council could then approve NIACOG to complete an environmental assessment of the project that is expected to cost over $5 million.
Oskaloosa, IAKBOE Radio

OSKALOOSA CITY COUNCIL MEETS MONDAY

The Oskaloosa City Council will vote Monday (8/16) on a resolution approving a 28E agreement between the City and the Mahaska County Emergency Management Commission. Under the terms of the agreement, the City will pay almost $275,000 for 911 service between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. The City Council will also vote on a site plan for a Pizza Hut drive-through, pickup and delivery location at 703 South Market Street. There’s also a resolution approving a scooter sharing agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. Monday’s Oskaloosa City Council meeting starts at 6pm at City Hall.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Redraw of council district boundaries on City Council’s meeting menu

FAIRFIELD — The City Council will conduct a public hearing Tuesday on redistricting the six council representative district boundaries during a meeting that also includes consideration of joining a joint powers authority to convert the Waterscape Apartments for moderate-income housing. Additionally, an ordinance will be introduced and a public hearing...
Bloomington, INwbiw.com

The Bloomington City Council will meet on Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington City Council will meet in a regular session on Wednesday, August 18th at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted electronically. The public can access the meeting on Zoom at this link. On the agenda:. Roll Call. II. Agenda Summation. III. Approval of Minutes. September 9,...
Marshall, TXMarshall News Messenger

City council prepares for budget talks during Thursday's meeting

Marshall city councilmembers will consider a resolution during Thursday’s regular city council meeting regarding setting a date for a public hearing for the city’s 2022 fiscal budget. The proposed public hearing date is for the Aug. 26 city council meeting, and if approved will take place during that time. Additionally...
Santa Cruz, CAcityofsantacruz.com

Director Rosemary Menard to Serve as Interim City Manager

Santa Cruz, Calif. – The Santa Cruz City Council today announced that it will vote on the appointment of Water Director Rosemary Menard as the Interim City Manager at its next meeting on August 24, 2021. The Council unanimously decided to appoint an interim city manager due to the ongoing recruitment and the pending retirement of current City Manager Martín Bernal on August 31, 2021.
Moab, UTmoabsunnews.com

Council talks employee housing and a new roundabout: Notes from the Aug 10 Moab City Council Meeting

At their regular meeting on Aug. 10, the Moab City Council heard updates on employee housing projects and the Canyonlands Regional Airport; and discussed and voted on the approval of a project with the Utah Department of Transportation to design and construct a new roundabout in the city. The council also discussed and tabled a motion to pass a new property tax. [See our coverage on page 1 of this edition. -ed.]

Comments / 0

Community Policy