Well, the Red Sox are struggling right now, but they are most certainly not out of it. In fact, they are very much in it. For as bad as things are right now — and they are, undeniably, Capital-B Bad — Boston remains inside of two games away from the top spot of the division, and if the season ended today they’d be the top wildcard. Unfortuantely for us and them, the season does not begin today and there are about two more months with which they have to deal. And so, they need to play well.