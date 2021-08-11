Cancel
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #73 OL, Wes Hoeh

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 stats: Team captain of his high school team. Was ranked in the top 50 recruits in Illinois. 2021 projections: Wes projects as an interior lineman and the injury to Dakota Davis could give him some training camp reps but he’ll likely be headed for a redshirt season like the other incoming linemen.

