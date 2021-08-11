Get to Know Your Orange Man: #73 OL, Wes Hoeh

Jaguars News | Jacksonville Jaguars - jaguars.com Brian Sexton. JACKSONVILLE - Safety Andre Cisco has flown below the radar since the Jaguars selected him from Syracuse in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Maybe it's the knee injury he sustained last season, which dropped him from the No. 1 safety in the draft class to a third-round pick. Or perhaps it's the presence of fellow rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his college teammate, Travis Etienne Jr., who helped Clemson dominate the college football world for most of the last few years. Maybe it's just that everything is so new and different in Jacksonville in 2021 that there is too much to keep track of. Whatever the reason, Cisco feels good in Jacksonville and appreciates his opportunity. He's not flying under the radar after an excellent week of practice last week - and with the preseason approaching, he's excited to prove himself worthy of being in the NFL. Here is senior correspondent Brian Sexton's recent conversation with Cisco: