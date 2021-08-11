Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Football: Why this is my dream Orange QB and RB combo

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse football (Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports) Recently, PFF College asked followers a question on Twitter that has often led to many discussions in Syracuse football history involving the best quarterbacks and best running backs. The scenario they submitted was to fantasy draft your favorite all-time quarterback and running back college duo. For me, while there are definitely others I’d understand seeing listed, I have to go with Don McPherson and Ernie Davis as my dream combo.

